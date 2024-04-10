Classroom changes create concern among parents, teachers & students in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Eyewitness News has learned 284 Volusia County teachers will be forced to teach a new subject or transfer before the next school year. The district confirmed that information Wednesday.

In late March, we told you teachers could be displaced due to a loss in federal funding the district received during covid-19.

Volusia United Educators President Elizabeth Albert explained while some have already secured jobs teaching a new subject at their current schools, others are hoping to use their certification elsewhere. However, there is no guarantee that job will be available.

“It is very uncomfortable and very stressful for the individual who is essentially waiting to find out what their job will be,” said Albert.

The classroom changes have created concerns for parents and students who are now challenging the district’s decisions.

“How are we in debt now when we know this was a temporary fund?” asked New Smyrna Beach High School student Nicholas Kathleen during a school board meeting.

District leaders maintain there will be no program or position cuts. Instead, a class could be offered fewer times in the day possibly resulting in more students in the room.

“A lot of these programs, they are based on student interested. How many students are coming to that shook and want to be in that program. It is just not sustainable to have a teacher with five kids necessarily,” explained district spokesperson Danielle Johnson.

Johnson explained each school in the county comes with its own set of priorities and what makes sense at one, may not work at another.

