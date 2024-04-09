Today: Orange County commissioners to revisit transportation sales tax initiative

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners will try to iron out the details of a transportation sales tax initiative at a work session Tuesday.

Mayor Jerry Demings has been pushing for either a 1% or a half-percent increase to raise money for transportation improvements.

Commissioners could put that tax question on the November ballot.

Estimates show that a tax hike, if passed, could raise more than $750 million annually.

For now, staff continues to work on possible ballot language, including the number of years the sales tax would be in effect.

