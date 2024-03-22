Mayor Demings holds community meetings, pushes for transportation sales tax in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is continuing his efforts to put a transportation sales tax back on the ballot.

The mayor hosted a public meeting Thursday night in Avalon Park to get input from residents.

Orange County community meeting on transportation funding (WFTV staff)

Demings wants to pass a penny sales tax to fund things like pedestrian safety solutions and new traffic signals.

Voters defeated a similar tax back in 2022.

“What we’re trying to do is get input from our residents to see what we need to do to improve it, to change it, to get it to the point where our residents feel comfortable voting ‘yes’ for this infrastructure sales tax,” Demings said Thursday.

County leaders have scheduled another meeting set for Monday, March 25 at the UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium in Orlando, located at 6021 South Conway Road.

The community meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Join Orange County District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe for a candid discussion about the future of transportation in our community.



📅 March 25, 2024

🕥 6-7:30 p.m.

📍 UF/IFAS Extension | 6021 South Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812



RSVP: https://t.co/SD45iqR82n pic.twitter.com/t5L1sjBN3O — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 20, 2024

