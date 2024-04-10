Florida gets new property insurance firm Ovation Home Insurance Exchange

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Boca Raton-based management company behind Florida Peninsula and Edison Insurance is set to kick off its latest insurance venture.

Windward Risk Managers announced April 4 that it will launch Ovation Home Insurance Exchange, a property insurance agency that will begin writing policies in June.

“Ovation will be greatly beneficial for both homeowners and agents in Florida, by providing new dedicated capital, additional capacity, and coverage options for Floridians at competitive prices,” said Paul Adkins, CEO of Ovation. “We believe subscribers having an alignment of interests in the exchange creates a sense of community that will lead to better results which ultimately translates into more affordable premiums.”

