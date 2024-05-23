Clermont to get new restaurant and hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Winter Garden developer and his partners have closed on the purchase of land for a hotel and restaurant development in Clermont.

Lake County records show Clermont Hotels LLC paid $1.5 million to private residents Edward P. Jordan and Debra L. Jordan, of Clermont, on May 13 for seven parcels totaling three acres on the north side of State Road 50, west of its intersection with Oakley Seaver Drive.

Clermont Hotels LLC is registered to developer George Tsunis and development partner Premier Resorts & Management Inc., or PRM Hotels, of Ormond Beach.

Read: NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

‘A revolutionary testbed’: Officials break ground on high-tech road in Lake County Central Florida Expressway Authority broke ground in Clermont on Thursday morning for the State Road 516 Lake/Orange Expressway. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group