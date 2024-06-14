Controversial fuel facility proposed in Ormond Beach could relocate

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A controversial fuel facility originally proposed in Ormond Beach now has an opportunity to move elsewhere.

Gov. Ron DeSantis included $10 million for the relocation of Belvedere Terminals in the state’s budget.

The terminal initially proposed for Hull Road in Ormond Beach is needed to help strengthen the state’s fuel supply after hurricanes.

Channel 9 has reported that residents have been pushing back against the plan for the past ten months. In that time, lawsuits were filed, and people protested.

What happens next is up to the company, but Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower said he has no idea what Belvedere is considering.

“Maybe they’re talking to Brevard, maybe they’re talking to Flagler, I don’t know. But they are not talking to us,” said Brower.

The county has not heard from the company since it responded to Belvedere’s site plans in April. Brower added the relocation funds can’t be used for anything except moving to another area.

At this point, residents are reluctant to say they are relieved.

“You never know with government, so I mean go DeSantis for making this decision. That is amazing because families should come first and safety and the community and environment should come first,” said Suzanne Thomas.

Eyewitness News asked Belvedere what other sites it was considering or if it had updated plans and a spokesperson said they would sit down with us once Belvedere is ready to announce its progress in detail.

