Volusia County Council rejects site plans for proposed fuel terminal in Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, we are seeing site plans for the fuel terminal that had been proposed for Hull Road in Ormond Beach.

County leaders immediately denied the application submitted by Belvedere Terminals on Tuesday.

It showed six large fuel tanks, standing about forty feel tall.

County Council Chair Jeff Brower said they were not able to accept the site plans because, back in November, the council voted to review the county’s heavy industrial zoning district, giving them the power to make revisions.

The council also voted to enact a nine month moratorium, which stops site plan applications from being processed.

Brower said Belvedere is now looking into other locations in and out of the county, including Flagler and Brevard counties.

He said he isn’t bothered by the county missing out on such a massive project.

“No, I am not concerned. It is their money and they are free to go wherever they want. This is not an appropriate location for them,” said Brower.

Residents who have shown opposition since the proposal was first made public, said they felt relieved by the county’s recent moves.

“This has acknowledged that we need to modernize heavy industrial districts in Ormond Beach,” said Elena Kraft.

