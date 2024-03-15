Closing arguments begin in trial of woman accused of killing baby girl in DUI crash

SANFORD, Fla. — Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a Seminole County woman accused of hitting and killing a child with her car.

This could be the moment that decides if the jury will find Shona Wallace guilty or innocent.

Prosecutors gave a refresher course to jurors Friday morning, telling them witnesses saw Wallace swerving all over the road right before the crash.

Prosecutors also said that being under the influence of fentanyl is the only way that this tragedy could have occurred.

They also say she was stumbling and looked drunk after the crash.

