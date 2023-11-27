WWE Hall of Famer ‘Sunny’ to be sentenced Monday after deadly DUI crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A former wrestling star is set to be sentenced Monday in a drunk-driving crash.

Investigators say former WWH superstar and Hall of Famer Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was intoxicated when killed a 75-year-old man on US-1 in 2022.

Officials said this is not her first time facing charges.

The state said Sytch had three different DUI arrests and convictions in 2015, and was also driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash that happened in 2022.

Ormond Beach police said they found Sytch in and out of consciousness with an unsealed vodka bottle in her car at the time of the crash.

Officers arrested her in May after blood results showed she was three and a half times the legal limit and had cannabis in her system.

At first, Sytch posted her $227,000 bond and was released.

Sytch faces eight DUI-related charges including DUI manslaughter.

