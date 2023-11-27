5-year-old killed in crash with Auburndale Police Vehicle responding to emergency, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tragic accident involving an Auburndale Police Department pickup truck that was responding to an emergency that left a 5-year-old dead.

The crash happened Saturday night around 10 p.m. on US 92 (Magnolia Boulevard) and Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale.

Deputies said a sergeant from Auburndale PD was responding, in marked vehicle with lights and sirens on, to assist a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office who was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect on US 92 at Old Winter Haven Road.

The preliminary investigation by the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit found the APD truck had been traveling east on US 92 to the emergency and the other vehicle, a blue 2016 Kia sedan, had been stopped for a red light on northbound Havendale Boulevard, according to a new release.

Multiple witness told investigators that when the light changed to green for northbound lanes, traffic held for the approaching police vehicle.

The driver of the Kia told PCSO detectives that she heard the sirens but began to move into the intersection because the vehicle next to her moved forward.

Deputies said the Kia crossed into the path of the police vehicle, and the two vehicles collided.

The APD sergeant was not injured, but the driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a broken wrist.

The child, who had been riding in the rear seat, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

According to a news release, both drivers were found to been wearing a seat belt; however, seat belt usage by the child is still being investigated.

No criminal charges are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

