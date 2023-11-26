Scattered showers remain into Saturday evening, front brings chilly temps

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are not quite done with the rain yes with a few scattered passing showers, mainly light, still possible into Saturday evening.

Showers will break up overnight, as a front passes and it will get breezy.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The strongest front yet this fall season will pass Central Florida early in the morning.

The front will bring a cool breeze tomorrow with any lingering coastal showers ending early Monday morning.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: 4-year-old American among hostages released in third swap

Monday afternoon sun will make an appearance, but the north breeze will drop temperatures from the afternoon into tomorrow evening.

Humidities will drop as well as the air gets dry, setting the stage for some very chilly weather.

Scattered Saturday showers to remain into the evening, front being cool temps

Read: Fusion Fest weekend showcases cultures from around the world

It will drop down to be the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Tuesday through Thursday morning we could Orlando’s first morning in the 40s.

Scattered Saturday showers to remain into the evening, front being cool temps

Read: Local businesses see uptick in sales during Small Business Saturday shopping holiday

However, next weekend should be a lot warmer as the front passes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group