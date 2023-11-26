Fusion Fest weekend showcases cultures from around the world

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fusion Fest kicked off its 6th year in downtown Orlando this weekend.

The two-day festival started yesterday with over 70 vendors.

Over 100 cultures from around the world came together to celebrate at Fusion Fest.

This event featured food, music, games, clothes, dances and performances from the many different cultures that took part in fusion-fest.

“i recommend the food it was the best part and seeing the other vendors...it was a lot of creativity that i saw.” said event attendee Neshawn Crooms.

The festival opened at noon on Sunday and the best part - admission is free.

