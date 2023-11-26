New restaurant: First temaki bar ‘Sushi Saint’ opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s first temaki bar and sushi lounge is celebrating its soft opening phase.

Michelin star Chef Michael Collantes made his culinary expansion with Sushi Saint.

Collantes joined with Chef Lwinn Siss, former executive sushi chef of Miami’s Komodo restaurant, for the concept.

The restaurant in downtown Orlando’s Creative Village offers crafted hand rolls, fresh ingredients and nori in a temaki-style bar.

But what makes the restaurant more of an experience is the 40-seat lounge area with a different menu as guests wait for the temaki bar.

“We wanted two separate experiences to not lose the integrity of the crispy nori, and so, Sushi Saint only offers temaki at the bar,” Collantes said.

The bar will also feature beverages, including draft beers made by Brew Theory and sake-based cocktails.

Lunch hours on Saturday and Sunday are from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner hours on Wednesday through Monday are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

