Popular burgers-and-brews chain Ford’s Garage cooks up new restaurant near Orlando

A popular Tampa-based restaurant chain known for its burgers and brews is grilling up a new location in Seminole County.

Ford’s Garage, which features licensed Ford Motor Co. branding and an aesthetic meant to evoke a 1920s-era garage, plans to build and open its sixth metro Orlando location — and eighth in Central Florida — in Sanford.

The restaurant will rise on a vacant 2.32-acre parcel at 1415 Rinehart Road, just east of Seminole Towne Center and adjacent an Extended Stay America hotel and a Best Buy.

