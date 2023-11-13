Popular popup-turned-trailer to move into brick-and-mortar restaurant space

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Popup-kitchen-turned-food-trailer Red Panda Noodle announced Monday that it will be moving into a brick-and-mortar space in Orange County’s Fairview Shores neighborhood.

Parkhill Restaurant Group, which owns Red Panda Noodle and Dosa Dosa, said it has secured space at Cupid’s Hot Dogs, which is at Lee Road and Andrus Avenue.

“We hope to open the building as a robust concept in the near future but will be commencing operations immediately as a commissary space,” the restaurant said in its announcement on Instagram. “We are excited and grateful for the opportunity Cupid’s has given us to share their drive-thru and 50-seat dining room to serve our guests.”

The restaurant specializes in noodles made fresh daily.

Red Panda Noodle said it will host a housewarming party at the new location at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and will feature ramen, snacks, beer and cookies by Phat Ash Bakes.

“We cannot thank Orlando enough for sharing in our successes as we have grown from an idea to a tent, a trailer and now an honest to gosh building,” the restaurant said in its announcement. “Every moment we are able to serve, we fall deeper and deeper in love with the city and its people.”

