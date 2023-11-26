Local businesses see uptick in sales during Small business Saturday shopping holiday

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Many local businesses who took part in Small Business Saturday saw success in the nationwide holiday that’s meant to support small mom-and-pop shops.

Local store owners and employees in downtown Winter Park said Small Business Saturday has become a popular trend for people to shop in-stores and get away from big box retailer’s Black Friday chaos.

“Ironically, now it’s more popular. I think it’s because a lot of bigger stores have been starting their sales earlier,” said Sage Kim, Bookseller and Social Media Manager for Writer’s Block Bookstore.

Kim said the influx of people in her bookstore allowed them to connect with guests and show items to readers they would normally overlook.

“It gives us the opportunity to connect with the community to just really interact with everybody,” said Kim.

Small Business Saturday was created and earmarked in 2010 to support the various range of small businesses that have created jobs, boosted the economy, and improved neighborhoods.

Park Avenue saw tons of foot traffic that restaurants and different businesses benefited from.

Sharleen Blanco, store manager for Tugboat & The Bird said the locally friendly shopping holiday, gives small businesses a chance to compete with major stores.

“I do think next year is going to be even crazier than this year. I do think you can feel the competition between websites and mom-and-pop and in-stores,” said Blanco.

According to the U.S Small Business Administration, in 2022, people who shopped at small business retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17.9 billion, according to the 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey.

Blanco said just because the day is over, doesn’t mean the deals stop. Most of the local stores along Park Ave plan to have sales throughout the weekend, some going into December.

