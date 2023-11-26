Local

Man hospitalized after shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital in Orlando.

The shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. near Curry Ford Road and Primrose Avenue.

Police told Channel 9 that an adult male was shot and transported to the hospital where he is being treated by medical staff.

His condition has not been released.

A person of interest is in custody and being questioned by police, according to police.

