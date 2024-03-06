Cloudy and warm Wednesday as front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cloudy and warm on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 30% chance of rain and storms as a front moves through Florida.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 79 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Read: DeSantis: Volusia County will receive support to deal with spring break crowds

Our highs will stay in the low 80s for the next few days and be closer to 90 degrees Saturday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 2024 hurricane names (YinYang/iStock)

Our next best chance of rain will come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Read: Solar panel company no longer doing business in Florida after abandoning hundreds of contracts

Central Florida will be cooler to start next week before gradually warming.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group