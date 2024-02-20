Coast Guard suspends search for four missing boaters in Florida

VENICE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has officially suspended its search for four missing boaters in Southwest Florida.

The group left for a fishing trip from Venice on Saturday morning and never returned.

Their vehicle and boat trailer were found near a boat ramp at a park.

The group’s families said they were avid boaters who went fishing together often.

