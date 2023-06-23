Cocoa, Space Coast group gear up for possible Brightline station

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Stakeholders like the city of Cocoa and Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization are gearing up for a potential Brightline train station in Brevard County.

As Orlando Business Journal previously reported, the Miami-based intercity rail company in a recent ridership report said it is exploring a possible station “in Brevard County to serve the growing space tourism and cruise industries located at and around Port Canaveral,” as its 170-mile route from Miami to Orlando nears the start of service. Brightline did not highlight an exact location in its ridership report.

Brightline — which on June 21 celebrated the construction completion of its Orlando route and is preparing for the start of service here later this summer — also will consider a Treasure Coast station.

