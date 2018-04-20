0 Code red and code yellow: What you need to know

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County schools were put under a code yellow lockdown Friday after a student was shot on campus, deputies said.

In a code yellow lockdown, all school doors are locked and regular classroom instruction continues behind the locked doors, according to the school’s Code of Student Conduct.

In a code red, all school doors are locked and all students and staff are advised to get on the floor away from doors and windows. Classroom instruction is discontinued.

Here’s what school officials say parents need to know during a code red or code yellow crisis:

1. Expect to be notified with a special parent advisory sent home from the school and/or with a telephone message from the school’s telephone notification service when the school is able to provide accurate information and/or the incident is

resolved.

2. Cooperate with school and/or district directives.

3. Consult local media for regular updates about the incident. Listen for information updates on local radio and television stations. You may be directed to an off-campus parent staging area for the latest information regarding a campus crisis.

4. Do not call the school because phone lines will need to be one emergency communication.

5. Do not call or text your child’s cellphone because cellphones are not allowed to be used during a code red or code yellow.

6. Do not go to the school if a code red or code yellow situation should occur. Roads are closed, doors are locked

and campuses are off-limits to anyone other than authorized personnel.

