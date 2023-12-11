Cold weather continues in the evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tonight, it’ll turn cold and there will be mostly clear skies.

People in Orlando will see temperatures in the 50s, some areas in Central Florida will see lows in the 40s.

So, you should expect a chill in the morning, and some will rebound.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said it’s not going to be a good beach week for getting in the water.

A strong high pressure north of Florida will crank up gusts over 35 mph at the coast.

A rip current statement has been issued, and a small craft advisory remains in effect.

We’ll be closely watching our next storm system develop late this week over the Gulf, with heavy rain bound for Florida this weekend.

