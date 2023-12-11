Local

SpaceX set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites Monday night

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for Monday night at 11:05 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

If the launch is scrubbed, additional opportunities are also available on Tuesday starting at 11:02 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites with takeoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This is the third flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched the Crew-7 and CRS-29 missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink satellites provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

