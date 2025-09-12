Comfortable weekend temps with on-and-off coastal showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — We closed the work week with scattered showers, and more activity is likely for the weekend.

The scattered rain will fade away some this evening, but more rain is possible at the coast overnight.

Expect morning lows in the low 70s.

More scattered showers are expected for Saturday.

The best chance for activity will be along the coast, and many will stay dry. Highs to start the weekend will be comfortable, with temps in the upper 80s.

Evenning Forecast: Friday, September 12, 2025 (WFTV)

A repeat performance is likely for Sunday. More PM showers and storms will develop, with the bulk of the activity at the coast.

Temps for Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Even more dry air pushes in to start next week, resulting in just isolated PM showers.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Moisture does return for the back end of next week, with higher coverage of rain and storms expected starting Thursday.

