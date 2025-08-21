Commissioners considering raising Port Canaveral parking fees

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — It may soon cost more to park before boarding a cruise vessel at Port Canaveral.

On Wednesday, commissioners heard a proposal that could raise parking fees from $17 per day to $20.

Officials say space is limited because of record passenger numbers.

The port has already seen 8.4 million people come through this year, and officials are projecting 9 million people will come through next year.

If approved, it would be the first time since 2017 that the port raised parking fees.

©2025 Cox Media Group