Atlantis crew reunites to mark 15th anniversary of final space shuttle mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The astronauts who flew the final mission of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program reunited at Kennedy Space Center to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Atlantis’ historic last flight.

Space Shuttle Atlantis launched from Florida’s Space Coast on July 11, 2011, bringing an end to NASA’s 30-year Space Shuttle Program.

During the anniversary event, crew members reflected on the mission’s lasting impact and the legacy of the shuttle program.

Veteran NASA astronaut Rex Walheim highlighted the shuttle’s role in supporting one of the agency’s most significant scientific achievements.

“The shuttle also shares a legacy with the Hubble Space Telescope. All the discoveries that Hubble’s been making would not have been possible without this vehicle to take her up,” Walheim said.

Fifteen years later, the Atlantis crew said the mission continues to serve as a reminder of the shuttle program’s lasting contributions to space exploration.

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