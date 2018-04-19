0 Communities heartbroken following deaths of 2 Gilchrist deputies

TRENTON, Fla. - Two Gilchrist County deputies were shot and killed Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The deputies were killed at a restaurant in Trenton, Florida.

Law enforcement across the state is reacting to the tragic news.

Sheriff Jerry Demings with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "We here at the Orange County Sheriff's Office are deeply saddened by the loss of the two Gilchrist County deputies killed in what appears to be a senseless act of violence in Trenton.

"I have reached out to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz III to offer our full assistance and our deepest condolences”.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement, "My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty.

"The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming. My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time.”

GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later. — Gilchrist Co Sheriff (@GCSOFlorida) April 19, 2018

The entire #BSO family mourns the loss of 2 Gilchrist County deputies killed in Trenton. https://t.co/KawRGiT8PY — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 19, 2018

Heartbroken to hear of the two deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office that were killed in the line of the duty today.



Thinking of the deputies' families, friends, and everyone at @GCSOFlorida. 🖤💙🖤 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) April 19, 2018

We are absolutely horrified to hear the news that two Gilchrist County deputies were killed in the line of duty today. We are ready to send resources there and assist however needed - Sheriff Schultz, the GCSO, and the deputies' families are in our prayers. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) April 19, 2018

The Florida Highway Patrol supports the entire Gilchrist County community. pic.twitter.com/t6vomvXNPY — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) April 19, 2018

Our prayers go out to the brave deputies in Gilchrist County who died in service to our state. Please keep their families and the Sheriff's Dept in that close knit community in your thoughts. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) April 19, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office expresses its sincere condolences to the two Gilchrist County, FL deputies shot and killed in the line of duty today. Thoughts and prayers for the family, friends, and the entire Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. @GCSOFlorida pic.twitter.com/qVsInjWhiF — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 19, 2018

Terrible news today from Gilchrist County. Our deepest condolences go out to the two Gilchrist County officers shot and killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deputies as well as the GCSO Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/jM7ayZWQeD — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 19, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and the families and friends of these fallen heros. https://t.co/8mg15sUMKC — UF Public Safety (@UFPublicSafety) April 19, 2018

