  • Communities heartbroken following deaths of 2 Gilchrist deputies

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    TRENTON, Fla. - Two Gilchrist County deputies were shot and killed Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

    The deputies were killed at a restaurant in Trenton, Florida.

    Law enforcement across the state is reacting to the tragic news.

    Sheriff Jerry Demings with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "We here at the Orange County Sheriff's Office are deeply saddened by the loss of the two Gilchrist County deputies killed in what appears to be a senseless act of violence in Trenton.

    "I have reached out to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz III to offer our full assistance and our deepest condolences”. 

    Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement, "My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty.

    "The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming. My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time.”    

