Community celebrates upcoming Earth Day with spring event

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — People had a chance to enjoy all things natural at the Sunbridge Spring Fling on Saturday.

The event was at the Sunbridge Basecamp on Cyrils Drive in St. Cloud.

Organizers said there was a great turnout for the event, which featured live music, children’s crafts, food trucks, and vendors.

Entertainers roamed the park, and there were multiple photo spots.

Read: Celebrate Earth Month with eco-friendly events in Central Florida

Families also learned to be resourceful with the environment, just in time for Earth Day.

“The kids are actually learning a lot about the native pollinators and things that we can plant in our yards that will help to conserve water, and to help keep things growing without using all of our water and resources,” said Michelle Rosa, a Sunbridge resident.

The event combined the natural landscape of Florida with a community connection.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group