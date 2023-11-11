ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents joined local leaders on Saturday to honor local heroes during the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Orlando.

The parade kicked off around 11 a.m. on Orange Avenue near, Central Boulevard, and followed along Rosalind Avenue and ended at Robinson Street.

Photos: Community gathers to honor local heroes during Veterans Day Parade in downtown Orlando

City leaders, including the newly reelected Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, used the parade to pay tribute to those who have fought for our country.

Officials said the parade’s opening ceremony pays tribute to those who have fought for the country and defended freedom.

The event continues with a public gathering at the Lake Eola Park amphitheater until 3 p.m.

