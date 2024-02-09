Community steps out against domestic violence in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of Central Floridians strapped on their stilettos and souped-up sneakers for a good cause Thursday night.

Participants of the 11th annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” made their way down Orange Avenue in Orlando, calling for an end to domestic violence.

“We have a lot of individuals who are here wearing high heels because they are walking for their mother, sister, best friend ... and the best way to do that is to show that they have the support by putting on a pair of heels and walking a mile,” Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel told Channel 9.

The event also raises money for resources to support critical survivor programs and services through Harbor House of Central Florida.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, there are resources available.

The Florida Domestic Violence hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The number is 800-500-1119.

In 2023, our officers responded to approximately 5,400 reports of potential domestic violence. We also saw 8 homicides related to domestic abuse.



Thank you for walking with us today and taking a stance against domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/B5cmNSSeAE — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 9, 2024

