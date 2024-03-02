Companies add AI chatbots to their websites, with some unintended consequences

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Air Canada recently found itself on the hook for erroneous refund information produced by its AI chatbot, with a Canadian tribunal ordering the airline to pay up to a customer who was denied a bereavement discount.

The denial followed claims from the passenger that a chatbot instructed him a discount was available, leading to the purchase of tickets. The company argued it was not liable for the claims made by the chatbot and that its bereavement fare policy was correct on another part of its website — claims the tribunal rejected

In a separate incident, a viral post on X (formerly known as Twitter) late last year chronicled how a user tricked a Chevrolet dealership chatbot into promising to sell a brand new Tahoe for $1.

