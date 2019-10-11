ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who attacked a woman as she was entering her apartment Wednesday night near Lake Eola, Orlando police said.
Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. after neighbors called police when they heard the woman scream.
The woman told police she saw a man behind her when she returned to her apartment after walking her dog, authorities said.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The woman said she thought the man was heading into another apartment but instead he followed behind her and pushed her apartment door open.
He then covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming and attempted to push the woman into her apartment, the woman said.
0
Composite sketch: Police seek man who attacked woman outside Orlando apartment
When a neighbor came out of another apartment, the attacker ran, police said.
"It's a community," said Orlando resident Barbara Gaicobe. "You want people to watch out for you. And you know in the times that we're living in, that's important."
Police released a composite sketch of the attacker. Police said the woman described the man as 6 feet tall, with a beard and wearing a long-sleeved shirt, basketball shorts and blue slides.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}