Composite sketch released in Orlando sexual assault, carjacking case

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police released a composite sketch of one of two men involved in an armed carjacking and sexual assault at an Orlando apartment complex.
Orlando police said they’re searching for the two men who approached a man and a woman at about 4 a.m. Monday outside the Summerfield apartments on South Kirkman Drive.
One of the men carjacked a Prius and the other raped the woman at gunpoint, before running away, police said.
Residents said they are on edge and want more security at the complex.
“It makes us, as a lady, feel scared; like we're not safe anywhere,” resident Ida Sukhdeo said.
Investigators have not released the picture of the second man involved, but they believe the pair were caught on surveillance video.
“This is a nice affordable place and we can't immediately move out, but if we're not going to guarantee safety here, then what is a guy supposed to do?” resident Juan Rodriguez said.
Flyers were placed around the complex to notify people about a $1,000 reward for information.
Authorities are searching for the 2011 white Prius with Florida tag number: IG37AF.
