Winter Park man arrested for masturbating in front of boys at Oviedo Mall, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. - A Winter Park man was arrested Saturday after Oviedo police said he masturbated in front of a group of minors inside a men's bathroom at the Oviedo Mall.
Jose Hernandez Ruelas, 34, is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim less than 16 years old. He is being held in the Seminole County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.
According to the police report obtained by WFTV, the boys were using the men's bathroom next to the food court when they saw a man with his genitals exposed. One of the boys told police the man repeatedly tried to make eye contact with him during the act.
The boys contacted mall security about the incident and police were called. Ruelas was arrested at the mall and taken to the Seminole County Jail.
