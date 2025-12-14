Palm Bay driver dies after vehicle overturns and ejects them, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash involving a Hyundai Tucson happened on US-1 south of Valkaria Road, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old passenger from Palm Bay.

Troopers say that the vehicle swerved left, hit the raised median curb, and lost its front left tire. It then crossed the grass median into the southbound lane. The driver tried to regain control but failed, resulting in the vehicle overturning and ejecting the passenger.

Law enforcement confirmed that the passenger, a 27-year-old male from Palm Bay, was pronounced dead at Palm Bay Hospital after the crash. The driver and passenger were both taken to the hospital following the incident.

The crash remains under investigation, and details about the driver and the cause of the vehicle’s initial veering are currently unclear.

