Father charged with aggravated manslaughter after toddler drowns in hot tub in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A toddler from Washington, D.C., drowned in a hot tub at an Airbnb property in Kissimmee, early on Dec. 13, 2025.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to the emergency call just after 3:30 a.m.

That’s where they found the twenty-month-old girl unresponsive in the hot tub and was transported to Advent Health Celebration, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The child’s father, Reynard Tyrone Hough, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

According to OCSO, the father reportedly fell asleep with the child in his arms in the hot tub, waking up to find her unresponsive.

The investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

