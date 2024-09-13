Concussions: How to spot them and how to prevent them

ORLANDO, Fla. — With high school football in full swing and the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion Thursday night, Channel 9 spoke to a health expert about concussions.

“Football is a collision sport, so these impacts are going to happen on any play,” says Orlando Health Sports Medicine Physician Dr. George Eldayrie.

When it comes to spotting concussions, there are many symptoms to look out for, including loss of memory, dizziness, loss of balance and or nausea.

“Our standard in the high school level is any sort of suspicion or concern for a concussion. We are going to take that player out of the game and evaluate it formally to make sure we don’t put anybody back in too soon,” Eldayrie said.

The NFL has started using new helmets called “Guardian Caps” which are softer and have more padding to absorb impacts.

“The efforts and the process of putting concussion awareness and injury prevention at the forefront at the highest level.. which is pretty impressive. When a kid sees someone at the professional level wearing one of these things it makes it a little more normal and a little more quote unqote cool”, Eldayrie said.

