Football Friday Night Week Four Preview: Camping World Stadium to host rivalry matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s marquee matchup for week four of high school football is between Jones and Edgewater at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

These two teams have played each other four times in the past two seasons as district opponents.

Edgewater has won the last two regular season matchups, while Jones has won the two playoff matchups over the last two years.

Now that these teams are in different classifications this matchup Saturday has a little more meaning to it.

“That’s our rival over the last eight years, we’ve split it back and forth. Anytime we play them we wanna beat them and anytime they play us they wanna beat us,” said Jones Head Coach Elijah Williams.

“This is awesome, we get to play an incredible opponent at an incredible venue. We’re hoping that it’ll be a great crowd”, said Edgewater Head Coach Cameron Duke

Kick-off for the game is 5 p.m.

