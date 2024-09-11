Orlando Magic announce new deal with Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced Wednesday a multiyear partnership with Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, which will bring the first-ever Orlando location inside the Kia Center.

“The Magic are thrilled to team up with Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and be the first to welcome the franchise to Central Florida,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “As two companies that believe in the power of teamwork, we look forward to working with the first franchise in Florida and it’s new owner, Derek Lewis. We can’t wait to connect Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks with our local community and give our fans a taste of what it’s all about.”

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks was founded in 2016, and its first location was a gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks plans to open 10 locations in the Central Florida area.

Read: Olympic medalist and Orlando-native honored by local leaders

“I’m thrilled to bring Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to the heart of Orlando’s sports and entertainment scene,” said Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ first franchise owner Derek Lewis. “This partnership with the Orlando Magic and Kia Center represents a perfect fusion of exceptional food and exhilarating basketball. Opening our doors on October 11 during the preseason is just the beginning of what, I believe, will be a game-changing presence in the arena. As the first franchise owner of Big Dave’s, I’m committed to delivering the same quality and flavor that Derrick Hayes has made famous, while creating a unique experience for Magic fans and visitors alike. This venture is more than just about great cheesesteaks; it’s about fostering community, celebrating diversity, and being part of the electric atmosphere that the Orlando Magic brings to the city. Get ready, Orlando – we’re about to elevate your game day experience!”

The partnership will also feature brand integrations, including in-arena signage during all Magic home games and food offerings in the Kia Center with a concession stand on the promenade level and a food cart on the terrace level.

Read: Wawa to open new store in Ocala with ribbon cutting ceremony

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group