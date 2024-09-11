Wawa to open new store in Ocala with ribbon cutting ceremony

OCALA, Fla. — Wawa is opening a new store in Ocala on Thursday, Sept. 12, during its 60th anniversary.

Doors officially open at 8:00 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive “In My Wawa Era 60th Anniversary " T-shirts.

After the T-shirt giveaway at 8:30 a.m., customers are invited to participate in a brief ceremony with remarks about Wawa’s impact in the Central Florida community, a signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition between police and fire departments and an official ribbon cutting with mascot Wally Goose.

The new store will be located at 2277 SW Highway 484, Ocala, FL 34473.

