Olympic medalist and Orlando-native honored by local leaders

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando recognized the accomplishments of an Olympic athlete on Monday.

Leaders honored Orlando-native by proclaiming Sept. 9 as “Omari Jones Day.”

Jones brought home a bronze medal in boxing that he won during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 21-year-old was the only American who earned a medal in boxing.

“I’m just happy to be an inspiration for my family, Team USA, and my city, Orlando, Florida,” Jones said.

City commissioners presented Jones with the very first and only “Glove to the City.”

