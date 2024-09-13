Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recovering from 3rd concussion

MIAMI, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is recovering after receiving a concussion Thursday.

The injury happened during Miami’s game against Buffalo on Thursday.

Tagovailoa ran into a Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, and then hit his head against the turf.

He was down for about two minutes before getting up and walking to the sideline.

Tagovailoa eventually headed back to the team’s locker room.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tua was in good spirits.

“I’m just worried about the human being. And he’ll drive the ship when we get the appropriate information, but it’s day-by-day health,” McDaniel said.

This is the third concussion of Tua’s NFL career.

