“If you have a heart, turn yourself in.” Community calls for drive-by shooter to confess

EUSTIS, Fla. — People living in an Eustis neighborhood are looking for answers and calling for gun violence to end after a 14-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Eustis police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. The owner of the home targeted says she doesn’t know why anyone would do that. She says she’s lived there for more than 50 years and nothing like that has ever happened.

“I’m shaken. I’m nervous. But now I know God is able and will strengthen my body. I’m 82 years old,” said Barbara McConnell.

Crime scene tape still lingers on East Hazzard Street. You can still see one of the bullet holes that hit McConnell’s home near the front door. Police say a bullet went through a window during a drive-by shooting, striking a 14-year-old boy in the leg.

“This is a sad thing, and this is something that nobody can tell me they’re not afraid to go through it,” said McConnell.

McConnell’s known as the neighborhood mom. She’s always taking care of others. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins came by the day after the shooting to check on her and the teenage boy who was hospitalized.

“He gets injured for wanting to celebrate the Fourth of July like a normal teenager, a normal teenager would, and he gets hit, an innocent person gets hit,” said Pastor Hagins.

Pastor Hagins is one of several community leaders organizing a community prayer event outside Everlasting Life Church of God in Eustis.

“The purpose of this prayer vigil is, number one, to pray over our community,” said Pastor Hagins.

The next step, he says, is to encourage the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“If you have a heart, turn yourself in. You could’ve taken this kid’s life by the grace of God, this kid is here,” said Hagins.

Eustis police believe they’ve found the vehicle involved. They also said the victim isn’t cooperating. The prayer event is happening Saturday at 6 p.m.

We’ve asked Eustis PD for a list of calls for service to the area and were told that it could be available by Friday.

