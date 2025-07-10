New park opens in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. — On Thursday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Commissioner Nicole Wilson celebrated the grand opening of Bentonshire Park in Windermere.

The new five-acre park offers green space, walking trails and play areas.

It’s part of the county’s ongoing effort to expand access to outdoor recreation.

Officials say the park will serve as a welcoming space for community gatherings.

