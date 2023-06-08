Congressman Maxwell Frost set to host gun violence prevention town hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Congressman Maxwell Frost will be in Orlando on Thursday to host a town hall focusing on gun violence prevention.

On Thursday, Frost will host a gun violence prevention town hall alongside local leaders, activists, and constituents.

Frost plans to speak directly to the community about gun violence prevention measures happening at the state, local, and federal levels.

The Florida congressman will also hear first-hand from Central Floridians concerned about the issue.

