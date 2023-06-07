Bags of cocaine wash up on Volusia County beaches 3 times in a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Cocaine has washed up on Volusia County beaches three times in less than a week.

In at least two of those cases, beachgoers found the drugs.

On Wednesday night, Volusia County deputies were called to Daytona Beach after someone found a bag washed up on shore.

Deputies said they don’t know where the drugs are coming from, but the sheriff’s office said it’s not too uncommon for drugs to wash up on Florida beaches.

Last October, the U.S. Border Patrol seized 11 pounds of cocaine after it ended up on Daytona Beach.

Deputies say if you find something suspicious on the beach you are asked not to touch it and to contact the sheriff’s office.

