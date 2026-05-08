Construction to cause lane closure on Sarno Road in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The outside eastbound lane of Sarno Road in Melbourne will be closed on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12.

The closures will occur between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. each day, allowing for the construction of force main connections.

The City of Melbourne Public Works and Utilities Department is conducting the work. The affected section of Sarno Road is located between Apollo Boulevard and the Florida East Coast Railroad Tracks.

Maintenance of traffic will be provided to detour vehicles around the work area. These detours will follow FDOT Index #102-613 guidelines.

Access will be maintained for all driveways within the work zone.

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