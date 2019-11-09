0 Controversy brewing in Daytona Beach over proposed plaque honoring former mayor

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Controversy is brewing in Daytona Beach over a proposed plaque honoring a former mayor.

Ed Armstrong is credited with helping build much of the city’s infrastructure and helping African Americans get out and vote.

But he is also know as “10 Cent Ed” for allegedly nickel-and-diming city employees.

A monument was built for Armstrong in 1938, but there’s nothing on it that mentions him or his accomplishments, and some city commissioners feel it should stay that way.

The Coquina Rock is a monument for Armstrong, who served in the 1920s and '30s.

“It’s almost an embarrassment. Locally, we don’t have any recognition,” said Randy Jave, of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.

The five-time mayor is credited with building major infrastructure projects like the boardwalk, airport and bandshell.

The Halifax Historical Society said he had the National Guard keep the polls open late so African Americans could vote.

Jave is trying to get approval from the city to put up a plaque his group paid for to honor Armstrong.

Facebook video shows some on the commission are against it.

“Maybe he’s famous for being elected five times. Does not mean he’s a good man. Does not mean we should honor somebody with corruption,” said Ruth Trager, a city commissioner.

Armstrong was called 10 Cent Ed because he made city employees give 10% of their pay to his administration.

He also resigned and had his wife named mayor when he heard the governor wanted him removed.

Armstrong and his supporters barricaded themselves inside City Hall until another governor took over the next day and called off the National Guard.

The city will discuss if it’s worth remembering him at its next meeting in two weeks.

