Cool Wednesday expected after front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see cooler temperatures on Wednesday after a cold front moved through.

Our area will see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will be the coldest of the week, with lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

As the week progresses, a gradual warming trend is expected, with temperatures rising to the 80s by Friday.

This shift will bring warmer conditions back to Central Florida after the brief cool spell.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the next chance for rain is anticipated, marking a change from the dry conditions experienced during the week.

