Cooler Thursday after front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cooler Thursday after a front moved through Wednesday evening.

Our area will start Thursday morning cold with temperatures in the 40s.

We will have partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

We will slightly warm up over the next few days before our next cold front moves through on Sunday.

A strong cold front will arrive late Sunday into Monday and bring our next chance for rain.

That front will eventually drop the temperatures again early next week.

